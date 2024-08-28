Ubrogepant Administered During Prodrome Beneficial for Migraine

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For adults experiencing migraine attacks with moderate-to-severe headache pain, ubrogepant administered during prodrome is beneficial for patient-reported outcomes, according to a study published online Aug. 28 in Neurology.

Richard B. Lipton, M.D., from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, and colleagues conducted a multicenter, randomized, crossover trial involving adults who experienced two to eight migraine attacks per month with moderate-to-severe headache pain. Eligible participants were randomly assigned to treatment sequence A (placebo then ubrogepant 100 mg) or sequence B (ubrogepant 100 mg then placebo) for treatment of two qualifying prodrome events, defined as a migraine attack with prodromal symptoms when the participant was confident a headache would follow within one to six hours. The modified intent-to-treat population included 477 participants.

The researchers found that after treatment of qualifying prodrome events, participants after ubrogepant treatment had a significantly greater ability to function normally over 24 hours than those treated with placebo (odds ratio, 1.66). The proportion reporting "no disability, able to function normally" as early as two hours after a dose was higher with ubrogepant versus placebo treatment (odds ratio, 1.76). A greater reduction in activity limitations was seen over 24 hours after dose for ubrogepant administered during the prodrome (odds ratio, 2.07). The rates of being "satisfied" or "extremely satisfied" were greater for ubrogepant than placebo at eight and 24 hours after dose (odds ratios, 2.37 and 2.32, respectively).

"These results demonstrate the functional benefits of ubrogepant for the treatment of acute migraine when administered during the prodrome," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, which manufactures ubrogepant and funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text