Neurology

Updated Recommendations Address Medications to Prevent Migraine in Adults

Galcanezumab and erenumab more effective than placebo for reducing headache frequency in episodic migraine
migraine woman headache pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Migraine
Guideline
Medication
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