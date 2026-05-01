U.S. Adults Interested in, but Lack Knowledge About, Brain Health

FRIDAY, May 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. adults show strong interest in brain health, but very few report knowing a lot about ways to maintain a healthly brain, according to a special report, Brain Health in America, published as part of the 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures.Noting that physiological changes marking the earliest stages of Alzheimer disease can begin up to 20 years before measurable cognitive impairment, these early changes could be influenced by lifestyle behaviors during younger years.According to the special report, U.S. adults aged 40 years and older show strong interest in brain health, with 88 percent saying that maintaining brain health as they age is important, and 99 percent perceiving brain health as equally or more important than physical health. However, only 9 percent report knowing a lot about ways to maintain brain health. Seventy-five percent believe that lifestyle behaviors play an important role in maintaining brain health, but only 46 percent strongly associate lifestyle behaviors with reducing the risk of Alzheimer disease. Other key behaviors rated as very important for supporting brain health include protecting against head injury, not smoking, managing stress, and treating depression (82, 72, 71, and 71 percent, respectively). Despite these beliefs, only 50 percent get at least seven hours of sleep daily/most days; 39 percent follow a healthy diet daily or most days; 42 percent perform some form of mental stimulation daily/most days; and 34 percent are physically active daily/most days."These findings highlight a real opportunity to better integrate brain health into routine health care," Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., from the Alzheimer's Association, said in a statement. "People are motivated to protect their brain health, and clear, actionable guidance can help support those efforts."Brain Health in America.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter