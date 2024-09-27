Vaping Tied to Lower Cognitive Scores in College Students

FRIDAY, Sept. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Vaping is tied to lower cognitive scores in college students, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Neurological Association, held from Sept. 14 to 17 in Orlando, Florida.

Linker Viñan, from Catholic University of Santiago de Guayaquil in Ecuador, and colleagues investigated the relationship between inhalant usage patterns (e.g., vape frequency and user type) and cognitive function among Hispanic college students. The analysis included 405 students (aged 18 to 30 years).

The researchers found that both vape frequency and user type had a significant impact on Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test results (F[4]: 5.414; np2 = 0.058). Participants consuming 10 to 20 puffs per day showed lower cognitive scores compared with nonconsumers. Similarly, nonconsumers had higher scores than those consuming >20 puffs per day. The interaction between user type (cigarette, vape, dual, and nonuse) and vape consumption significantly influenced MoCA test results (F[9]: 1.91; np2 = 0.047).

"We believe our research marks a before and after in the field of studying cognitive function regarding vaping," Viñan said in a statement. "It will be important to study vaping in other college students, including those who are Black, White or Asian and Pacific islander."

