Neurology

Voice Disorders Linked to Elevated Risk for Incident Cognitive Decline

Voice disorders without concurrent hearing loss linked to higher risk for cognitive decline than hearing loss alone
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Speech Disorders
Dementia
Hearing Loss
Cognitive Function
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