Neurology

Warming Temperatures Linked to Worse Sleep

By 2099, people could lose up to 24 hours of sleep each year due to heat
thermometer heat
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Environment
Weather
Sleep
Heat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com