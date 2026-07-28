Neurology

Weaker Rest-Activity Rhythm, Unfavorable Sleep Profile Linked to Overactive Bladder

Higher sleep efficiency, longer sleep duration inversely linked to overactive bladder
toilet flush urine urinary bladder
Adobe Stroke
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Depression
Sleep
Overactive Bladder
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