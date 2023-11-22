Whole Grain Consumption Linked to Slower Global Cognitive Decline

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Higher consumption of whole grains is associated with a slower rate of global cognitive decline, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in Neurology.

Xiaoran Liu, Ph.D., from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues examined the association of whole-grain consumption with longitudinal change in global cognition, perceptual speed, and episodic memory among 3,326 participants (60.1 percent African American [AA]; mean age, 75 years at baseline) from the Chicago Health and Aging Project who responded to a 144-item Food Frequency Questionnaire.

The researchers observed an association for higher consumption of whole grains with slower rate of global cognitive decline. Among AA participants, compared with those in the lowest quintile of whole grain consumption, those in the highest quintile had a slower rate of decline in global cognition, perceptual speed, and episodic memory (β = 0.024, 0.023, and 0.028, respectively). In AA participants, those who consumed more than three versus less than one serving/day had a slower rate of decline in global cognition (β = 0.021). In White participants, the rate of decline in global cognition was slower, but was not statistically significant.

"With Alzheimer's disease and dementia affecting millions of Americans, finding ways to prevent the disease is a high public health priority," Liu said in a statement. "It's exciting to see that people could potentially lower their risk of dementia by increasing their diet of whole grains by a couple of servings a day."

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)