Worse Outcomes Seen for Seniors With Alzheimer Disease, Dementia, Polypharmacy

THURSDAY, Nov. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults with both Alzheimer disease and related dementias (ADRD) and polypharmacy (PPY) can experience more symptoms and have negative health outcomes and physical function decline, according to a study published online Oct. 8 in Biological Research for Nursing.

Martha C. Coates, Ph.D., R.N., from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and colleagues compared the number of symptoms experienced over time in older adults with and without ADRD by PPY status using longitudinal data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study. The sample of Medicare beneficiaries was categorized as neither ADRD nor PPY (1,048 participants), PPY only (761), ADRD only (116), and both ADRD and PPY (127).

The researchers found that on average, participants with both ADRD and PPY experienced more symptoms and had increased odds of falls, hospitalizations, and mortality compared with other groups. Lower physical function was seen for older adults with both ADRD and PPY, and these individuals needed more assistance with activities of daily living and had higher assistive device utilization compared with the other groups.

"Avoiding adverse outcomes related to polypharmacy can improve quality of life and prevent excess disability for older adults with Alzheimer disease and related dementias," Coates said in a statement.

