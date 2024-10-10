1999 to 2018 Saw Decrease in Intake of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Iron in Women

THURSDAY, Oct. 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- From 1999 to 2018, there was a decrease in vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron intake among pregnant and nonpregnant women, according to a study published online Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.

Derek Miketinas, Ph.D., R.D., from Texas Women's University in Houston, and colleagues describe secular trends in nutrient intake from foods, beverages, and supplements among pregnant and nonpregnant women of reproductive age in the United States in secondary analyses of data from the 1999 to 2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. A total of 1,392 pregnant and 9,737 nonpregnant women aged 20 to 44 years were included.

The researchers found a decrease in mean carbohydrate intake among pregnant women (between 1999-2000 and 2013-2018) and nonpregnant women (between 1999-2000 and 2017-2018). The proportion of pregnant women who consumed below the Estimated Average Requirement of vitamin A and below the Estimated Average Requirement of vitamin C increased by 10.9 and 8.9 percentage points, respectively, between 1999-2000 and 2013-2018. Between 1999-2000 and 2017-2018, there was an increase seen in the proportion of nonpregnant women with inadequate intake of vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron by 19.9, 11.1, and 4.9 percentage points, respectively. The mean calcium intake increased for pregnant women and nonpregnant women (from 1,120.6 to 1,308.7 mg/d and from 849.5 to 981.2 mg/d, respectively).

"This cross-sectional study demonstrates that nutrient intake among women of reproductive age has changed considerably over the past two decades, with corresponding changes in the risk of inadequate intake for specific nutrients," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to Mead Johnson.

Abstract/Full Text