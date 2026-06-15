AAP Says Pediatricians Should Support School-Based High-Quality Nutrition

MONDAY, June 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatricians should participate in and advocate for efforts to support school-based high-quality nutrition education programs, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement published online June 15 in Pediatrics.Elizabeth Zmuda, D.O., from OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus, and colleagues developed recommendations for pediatricians to promote effective approaches for child and adolescent nutrition in schools.The authors recommend offering evidence-based nutrition guidance to students, parents, and school officials in alignment with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Full implementation of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for school meals and Smart Snacks sold in schools should be supported; to improve the nutritional quality of foods brought into schools for classroom parties and celebrations, the authors recommend that families and school staff should be encouraged to apply Smart Snacks standards. When able, advisory councils should be encouraged to exceed federal nutrition requirements and incorporate broad community input. School wellness councils should be encouraged to influence student nutrition together with dietitians, school nurses, and food service directors. Structural improvements in schools should be promoted, including cooking facilities, school gardens, and efficient meal distribution systems. To advance USDA initiatives that strengthen the school nutrition environment and ensure inclusive nutritional adequacies for all students, collaboration with teachers and health educators is recommended."For many families, a school meal is the most reliable source of a balanced, nutritious meal they eat every day," Zmuda said in a statement. "Breakfasts, lunches, and snacks provided at school not only satisfy hunger; they support learning, growth, and health. We know that children whose diets are healthy and well-balanced are more likely to participate in class and improve in overall academic performance."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter