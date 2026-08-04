Nutrition

ASN: Genetics, Change in Saturated Fat Intake Contribute to LDL-C Response

Findings seen for adults with overweight or obesity following healthy low-carbohydrate or low-fat diets
cholesterol
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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