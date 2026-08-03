Nutrition

ASN: Healthy Plant-Based Diet Beneficial, Regardless of Food Processing Levels

Association of healthy or unhealthy PDI with risks of CVD, T2D, mortality does not appear to vary with food processing levels
plant-based diet
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Type 2 Diabetes
Food and Nutrition
Ultraprocessed Foods
Cardiovascular
Plant-based Protein
logo
www.healthday.com