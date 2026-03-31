Nutrition

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Risk Up With Higher Percentage Total Food Weight From Ultraprocessed Food

Each 10 percent increase in percentage of total food weight from ultraprocessed food linked to 4 percent higher BPH risk
fast food ultraprocessed
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate
Enlarged Prostate Diet
Ultraprocessed Foods

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