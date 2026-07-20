Nutrition

Globally, Youths Not Eating Enough Healthy, Plant-Based Foods

In the United States, healthy habits established early in life are not maintained throughout childhood and adolescence
plant-based diet
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Child Health
Food and Nutrition
Children's Health
Social Determinants of Health
Global Health
Children
Plant-based Protein
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