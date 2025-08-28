Nutrition

HHS, Department of Education Call for Integration of Nutrition Education in Medical Schools

Medical education organizations have until Sept. 10 to submit plans detailing their nutrition education commitments
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services webpage. The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is a cabinet-level executive branch department
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Nutrition
Institutional
Education

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com