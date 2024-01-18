Intake of 100 Percent Fruit Juice Tied to Weight Gain

THURSDAY, Jan. 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Intake of 100 percent fruit juice may be associated with weight gain in both children and adults, according to a review published online Jan. 16 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Michelle Nguyen, from University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to identify studies evaluating 100 percent fruit juice consumption and body weight in children and adults.

Based on 17 eligible studies in children, the researchers found that each additional serving per day of 100 percent fruit juice was associated with a 0.03 higher body mass index change. The researchers identified 25 studies in adults. Among studies that did not adjust for energy, there was an association with greater body weight gain (0.21 kg) compared with studies that did adjust for energy intake (−0.08 kg). There was no significant association of assignment to 100 percent fruit juice with body weight among randomized clinical trials involving adults.

"Our findings support guidance to limit consumption of fruit juice to prevent intake of excess calories and weight gain," the authors write. "Further trials of 100 percent fruit juice and body weight are desirable."

Several authors disclosed financial ties to various medical organizations.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)