Nutrition

Knowledge of Abdominal Aortic Calcification Results Improves Some CVD Risk Factors

Findings show no impact on fruit, veggie intake, but some improvement in cholesterol levels and cardiovascular risk scores
patient doctor black
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on

THURSDAY, Oct. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Providing vascular imaging results does not improve diet but does improve some cardiovascular disease risk factors at 12 weeks posttest, according to a study published online Oct. 14 in Nature Communications.

Simone Radavelli-Bagatini, Ph.D., from Edith Cowan University in Joondalup, Australia, and colleagues conducted abdominal aortic calcification and clinical assessments in 240 participants (57.5 percent female; aged 60 to 80 years). Participants were randomly assigned (1:1) to receive (intervention) or not receive (control) their calcification results, while all received educational resources on cardiovascular disease risk control.

The researchers found no between-group differences in the primary outcome of changes in fruit and vegetable intake at 12 weeks measured by either plasma carotenoids (mean difference +0.03 µg/mL; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], −0.06 to 0.13) or food frequency questionnaire (+18 g/d; 95 percent CI, −37 to 72). Receipt of calcification results led to between-group differences in serum total (−0.22 mmol/L) and non-high-density lipoprotein (−0.19 mmol/L) cholesterol and estimated cardiovascular disease risk score (−0.24 percent).

"This is promising, especially for older adults at higher risk for cardiovascular events," coauthor Douglas P. Kiel, M.D., from Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, said in a statement. "It suggests that providing vascular imaging results could be part of a broader strategy to help manage heart disease risk more effectively."

Abstract/Full Text 

Journal
Nutrition
Vascular Disease
Cardiovascular
Scans

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com