Nutrition

Mediterranean Diet Beneficial in Those With High Alzheimer Disease Risk

Adherence to the Mediterranean diet more effectively modulates dementia-related metabolites in APOE4 homozygotes
Mediterranean diet
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Genetics
Dementia
Mediterranean Diet
Cognition

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com