Nutrition

No Association Found for Total Ultraprocessed Food Intake and Incident CRC

Inverse association seen for whole grain, fiber, dairy, and calcium intakes from UPF sources, and positive link reported for meat intake
fast food ultraprocessed
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Journal
Cancer
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Food and Nutrition
Ultraprocessed Foods
Healthy Eating
Oncology
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