Nutrition

Nutritional Deficiencies Seen in Youth Taking GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Additionally, nutrition therapy and counseling underused in youth using GLP-1 receptor agonists
GLP1
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Vitamins and Minerals
Nutrition
Anemia
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Children
Semaglutide
logo
www.healthday.com