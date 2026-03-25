Study Reveals Link Between Spending Time in Nature and Healthier Eating

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals who spend more time in nature also report better dietary behaviors, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in Social Science & Medicine.Dahlia Stott, Ph.D., from Drexel University in Philadelphia, and colleagues examined the relationships among interactions with nature, diet quality, and sustainable dietary patterns. The analysis included survey results from 300 adults and interviews with 30.The researchers found positive significant relationships among interactions with nature, diet quality, and sustainable dietary patterns. Four themes were identified that potentially highlight how interacting with nature may affect dietary intake: (1) Engaging with the natural world relaxes the mind, paving the way for healthier eating habits; (2) pursuing health draws us toward nature and positively influences dietary choices; (3) a deep connection to nature sparks a desire to nourish the body with more fruits and vegetables; and (4) thoughtfully participating in the food system promotes healthier choices for personal and planetary health. Integrated findings highlight that mental state moderates the association between nature and diet, while connection to nature mediates it."This line of research is helping us understand that nature isn’t just a backdrop for healthy behaviors -- it's an active ingredient in health," coauthor Brandy-Joe Milliron, Ph.D., also from Drexel University, said in a statement. "We think this can help us design interventions that intentionally harness those connections."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter