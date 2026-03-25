Nutrition

Study Reveals Link Between Spending Time in Nature and Healthier Eating

Interacting with nature is positively associated with diet quality and sustainable dietary patterns
healthy food
Dreamstime
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Nutrition
Environment
Diabetes
Food and Nutrition
Healthy Eating
Cardiovascular

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