Nutrition

Ultraprocessed Food Intake Linked to Adiposity, Vascular Brain Injury

Highest quartile of UPF intake was associated with higher odds of VBI, but no associations were seen for cognitive performance
Fast food on old wooden background. Concept of junk eating
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Body Fat
Food and Nutrition
Brain Health
Ultraprocessed Foods
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