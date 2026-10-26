TMS: Testosterone Therapy Linked to Increased Risk for CVD Postmenopause

MONDAY, Oct. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Testosterone therapy is associated with an increased risk for incident cardiovascular disease (CVD) among postmenopausal women, according to a study presented the annual meeting of The Menopause Society, held from Oct. 20 to 24 in San Diego.Xuezhi Daniel Jiang, M.D., Ph.D., and Sana Amin, from the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, examined the association between testosterone therapy and incident CVD in postmenopausal women in a retrospective cohort study using data from the TriNetX U.S. Collaborative Network. Postmenopausal women aged 45 years or older who initiated testosterone therapy were compared to those without testosterone exposure (3,164 women remained in each cohort after propensity score matching). The primary outcome was a composite CVD outcome occurring 30 days to five years after the index date.The researchers found that compared with no testosterone exposure, testosterone therapy was associated with a significantly increased risk for incident composite CVD (3.8 versus 0.5 percent; hazard ratio, 8.08). In sensitivity analyses comparing women receiving testosterone plus menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) with those receiving MHT alone, the findings were consistent (3.2 versus 0.5 percent; hazard ratio, 6.73). Consistent findings were also seen in analyses excluding women with any MHT exposure after menopause from both cohorts (3.1 versus 0 percent). Using a 10-year follow-up window, similar associations were observed."Our findings identify a potentially important cardiovascular safety signal associated with testosterone therapy in postmenopausal women. Although absolute event rates were low, the consistency of the association across multiple analyses warrants further prospective investigation," Jiang said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter