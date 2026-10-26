OBGYN & Women's Health

TMS: Testosterone Therapy Linked to Increased Risk for CVD Postmenopause

Findings were consistent in sensitivity analyses comparing women receiving testosterone + MHT versus MHT alone
heart cardiovascular AI
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Adverse Events
Cardiovascular
Testosterone
logo
www.healthday.com