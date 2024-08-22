20-Minute Mindful Breathing Intervention Reduces Cancer Pain

THURSDAY, Aug. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A single session of 20-minute mindful breathing is beneficial for reducing cancer pain, according to a study published online Aug. 20 in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care.

Seng Beng Tan, M.B.B.S., from Subang Jaya Medical Centre in Malaysia, and colleagues examined the efficacy of a single session of 20-minute mindful breathing for reducing cancer pain among adults with cancer in a randomized controlled study. Adult cancer inpatients with a pain score of ≥4/10 were randomly assigned to a 20-minute mindful breathing intervention or a 20-minute supportive listening control group.

The researchers found that compared with the control group, the 20-minute mindfulness breathing sessions yielded significant efficacy for reducing pain intensity, pain unpleasantness, and anxiety.

"The findings suggest that this brief intervention holds promise in reducing pain intensity and unpleasantness, as well as alleviating anxiety among patients with cancer," the authors write. "While further research is needed to consolidate these findings, the study contributes valuable insights into a feasible and accessible non-pharmacological approach to enhance pain management in cancer care."

