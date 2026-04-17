Pain Management

2015 to 2023 Saw Drop in U.S. Patients Prescribed Long-Term Opioids

Number of patients with active long-term opioid therapy episodes decreased from 5.6 to 4.2 million
pills medication bottle
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Prescription Drugs
Opioids
Drug Addiction

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com