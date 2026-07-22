Pain Management

Adding Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Self-Management Does Not Improve Opioid Taper Success

No benefit seen for tapering with CBT or with chronic pain self-management program over taper only
pills opioids
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Cognitive Therapy
Opioids
Pain Mediication
Chronic Pain
logo
www.healthday.com