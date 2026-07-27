Pain Management

Data Reveal No Hypersensitivity Due to Axillary Brachial Plexus Block Alone

Heat pain threshold to 1 of 10 pain did not differ for arms receiving block versus control arms at one hour after motor resolution
vaccination with serum and syringe needle
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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