Discontinuation of Medical Cannabis Common in Musculoskeletal Pain

TUESDAY, Aug. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A number of patients with musculoskeletal pain discontinue medical cannabis (MC) within one year, with many discontinuing within the first three months, according to a study published online Aug. 7 in PLOS ONE.Mohammad Khak, M.D., M.P.H., from the Rothman Institute Foundation for Opioid Research & Education in Philadelphia, and colleagues examined the rates of MC discontinuation and explored factors influencing discontinuation in patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain in a retrospective analysis. The study included 78 patients certified for MC during a two-year period. Patient demographics, pain origin, and Global Physical Health (GPH) and Global Mental Health (GMH) scores were obtained before the intervention, and discontinuation rates were measured at follow-up of three months and one year.The researchers found that the overall discontinuation rate of MC use was 57.9 percent at one year; within the first three months, 44.7 percent of patients discontinued. There was a significant association for older age with higher discontinuation rates. There was no significant difference in pain origin categories for those who discontinued and continued MC use. Low back pain was reported by a higher proportion of patients in the discontinued group. Baseline GPH and GMH scores did not differ significantly between the groups."These findings suggest that while MC may offer benefits for some patients, further research is needed to better understand the long-term effects of MC on pain management and patient satisfaction, as well as the factors influencing treatment adherence," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.