Pain Management

Melatonin May Help Alleviate Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain

Melatonin not superior to placebo, but was superior to active controls for people with chronic MSK pain
pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Pain
Muscle Problems
Bone and Joint
Melatonin
Chronic Pain
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