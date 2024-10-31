Micronized Amnion/Chorion Aids Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome

THURSDAY, Oct. 31, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Injected micronized amnion/chorion bilayer (AC) product significantly reduces time to symptom relief in patients with refractory interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), according to a study published online Oct. 23 in International Urology & Nephrology.

Kyle O’Hollaren, from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, and colleagues evaluated the therapeutic responses and adverse events of micronized AC in patients with refractory IC/BPS. The analysis included 15 patients who failed conventional therapy and received 100 mg of reconstituted micronized AC injected intra-detrusor via cystoscopy under general anesthesia using a 23-gauge needle. Twenty 0.5-mL injections were administered into the lateral and posterior bladder walls with outcomes evaluated at six months.

The researchers found that one month after injections, there was significant improvement in IC/BPS symptom scores in all patients. At six months postinjection, all patients maintained a sustained clinical response. There were no product-related adverse events observed.

"These results suggest a promising clinical benefit of using an amnion/chorion bilayer product for treating IC/BPS," the authors write. "Further research is needed to confirm these findings and assess the long-term durability of this treatment approach. This study represents the first evidence supporting the clinical advantages of an amnion/chorion bilayer product in managing IC/BPS."

