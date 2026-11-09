Pain Management

Nonpharmacologic Therapy Cuts Opioid Use Disorder Risk With Low Back Pain

Starting treatment with a higher-dose opioid prescription tied to more than doubled risk for later signs of opioid use disorder or overdose
Woman in bed with back paiin
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Opioids
Overdose
Opioid Use Disorder
Pharmacy
Back Pain