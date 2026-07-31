Pain Management

Platelet-Rich Plasma, Shockwave Therapy Show Therapeutic Efficacy in Interstitial Cystitis

Significant differences seen in interstitial cystitis symptom index, interstitial cystitis problem index, O'Leary-Sant symptom score at one- and six-month follow-up
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Pain
Urine Problems
Therapy & Procedures
Bladder Problems
Plasma
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