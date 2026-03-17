Pain Management

Reduction in Acetaminophen Orders in ED After White House Briefing

Increase seen in outpatient prescribing for leucovorin for children following briefing promoting leucovorin for autism
Tylenol
Sirasit Gullasu/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Pregnancy
Prescription Drugs
Autism
Acetaminophen

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