Pain Management

Smoking More Common in People With Chronic Pain

Higher prevalence seen for exclusive cigarette smoking, e-cigarettes, and dual use
smoking
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Cigarette Smoking
Addiction
Chronic Pain

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