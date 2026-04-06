Pain Management

TENS + Physical Therapy Aids Fibromyalgia Symptoms

Movement-evoked pain significantly diminished versus physical therapy alone
pain joint fatigue neck
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pain
Fibromyalgia
Physical Therapy
Pain Mediication
Chronic Pain

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