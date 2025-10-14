Pain Management

Tramadol May Have Slight Effect on Reducing Chronic Pain

Evidence seen, however, for harmful effects from serious adverse events and several nonserious adverse events
capsules tramadol
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Prescription Drugs
Opioids

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com