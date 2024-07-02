Ulcerative Hunner Lesions Can Help Characterize Bladder Pain, Infection

TUESDAY, July 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Distinct phenotypic and urine biological characteristics are seen for patients with interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS) with a history of ulcerative Hunner lesions (UIC) and those with no lesions (NHIC), according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical and Experimental Urology.

Bernadette M.M. Zwaans, Ph.D., from the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Michigan, and colleagues compared and assessed the differences in characteristics in patients with IC/BPS based on the presence of Hunner lesions. Surveys and urine samples were obtained from patients with a history of IC/BPS; 491 patients were enrolled: 119 with a history of UIC, 372 with NHIC, and two unknown.

The researchers found that the average age and duration since diagnoses were higher for UIC versus NHIC. UIC patients had elevated symptom scores. Lifestyle modifications were widely implemented in both groups, with dietary changes followed by prescription medication usage the most prevalent (70.1 and 63.1 percent, respectively). Compared with NHIC participants, more UIC patients experienced comorbidities. In an analysis of urine samples, Monocyte Chemoattractant Protein-1 levels were significantly higher in UIC patients. There was a weak positive correlation noted between cytokines and symptom scores.

"These findings contribute to a better understanding of IC/BPS and may have implications for improving diagnosis and management strategies for IC/BPS patients, both with and without Hunner’s lesions," the authors write.

One author disclosed owning intellectual property associated with methods for diagnosing interstitial cystitis.

