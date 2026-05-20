Pain Management

Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to More Pain After Unilateral Breast Cancer Surgery

Higher occurrence of moderate-to-severe pain reported in addition to higher intraoperative fentanyl consumption, postoperative tramadol consumption
vitamin d
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Pain
Breast Cancer
Anesthesia
Mastectomy
Pain Mediication
Vitamin D
logo
www.healthday.com