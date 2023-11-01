Predictors of Vertigo After Endolymphatic Sac Surgery ID'd in Meniere Disease

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Audiogram type and pure-tone threshold average can predict vertigo after endolymphatic sac decompression (ESD) in Meniere disease (MD), according to a study published online Sept. 25 in the European Archives in Oto-Rhino-Laryngology.

Yiling Li, from the Air Force Medical Center in Beijing, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study involving 56 patients with unilateral MD who underwent ESD surgery. Optimal modeling variables were selected using a stepwise regression method, and a logistic regression model was established with the outcome of vertigo after ESD.

The researchers found that the optimal modeling variables were the audiogram type and pure-tone threshold average of the patient's speech frequency. Based on these two variables, the prediction model exhibited good discrimination (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, 0.72) and acceptable calibration (Brier score, 0.21).

"Using the abovementioned predictive model, individualized treatment plans can be prepared by evaluating preoperative data and unnecessary destructive surgeries selected due to the fear of failed vertigo control could be avoided," the authors write.

