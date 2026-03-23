Pregnancy

ACOG Recommendations Developed for Managing Cancer in Pregnancy

Thromboprophylaxis initiation is recommended for active hematological or gynecological cancers during pregnancy
pregnancy pregnant
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Cancer
Guideline

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