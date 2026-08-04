Pregnancy

Alcohol Use Among Pregnant Women Has Increased Since 2011

Since 2021-2022, there has been a decrease, but no clear reversal of overall upward trends
Alcohol Use Among Pregnant Women Has Increased Since 2011
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Journal
Pregnancy
Alcohol: Misc.
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Alcohol
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