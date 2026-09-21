Pregnancy

Altered Markers of Ovarian Development Seen With Fetal Acetaminophen Exposure

Early fetal exposure associated with reduced ovarian volume, reduced uterine volume
pregnancy pregnant fetus
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Child Health
Pregnancy
Uterine Problems
Acetaminophen
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