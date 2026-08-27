Pregnancy

Antenatal Complications Increased With Maternal Multiple Long-Term Conditions

Risk for antenatal complications increased with the number of coexisting conditions
pregnancy pregnant fetus
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Anxiety
High Blood Pressure
Depression
Miscarriage
Gestational Diabetes
Morning Sickness
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Complications
Comorbidity
Venous Thromboembolism
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