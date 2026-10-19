Pregnancy

Benzodiazepine Use in Pregnancy Not Tied to Congenital Malformations

No consistent observations or dose-response relationship seen with organ-specific malformations
pregnant pregnancy pills medications
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Birth Defects
Drug Use During Pregnancy
Benzodiazepine Drugs
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