Pregnancy

Better Cardiovascular Health in Pregnancy May ID Cardiometabolic Risk

Each 10-point higher mLE8 score linked to longer time to incident diagnosis of chronic hypertensive, chronic metabolic conditions
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
High Blood Pressure
Heart Disease
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular
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