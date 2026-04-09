Pregnancy

CDC: 2024 to 2025 Saw Decline in Number of Births, Fertility Rate in U.S.

Provisional number of births decreased 1 percent, as did the general fertility rate for females aged 15 to 44 years
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Birth
Institutional
Childbirth
Fertility

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