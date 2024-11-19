Chemicals From Personal Care Products Detected in Pregnant, Lactating Women

TUESDAY, Nov. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The use of personal care products (PCPs) such as hair dyes may be a modifiable source of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) exposure in pregnant and lactating populations, according to a study published online in the November issue of Environment International.

Amber M. Hall, Ph.D., from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and colleagues investigated associations between PCP use and PFAS concentrations in prenatal plasma and human milk. The analysis included data from participants in the Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals Study (prenatal plasma: six to 13 weeks of gestation, 1,940 participants; human milk: two to 10 weeks postpartum, 664 participants).

The researchers found higher plasma PFAS concentrations among first-trimester pregnant people with higher use of nail care products (at least once a week versus never: perfluorooctanoic acid [PFOA], 21 percent; perfluorooctane-sulfonic acid [PFOS], 11 percent), fragrances (daily versus never: PFOA, 14 percent; PFOS, 7.8 percent), makeup (daily versus never: PFOA, 14 percent), hair dyes (never versus one to two times during pregnancy: PFOA, 8.3 percent), and hair sprays or gels (daily versus never: PFOA, 12 percent; PFOS, 7.1 percent). For third-trimester PCP use and two to 10 weeks postpartum human milk PFAS concentrations, similar results were detected. People using colored-permanent dye one to two days postpartum had higher postpartum human milk concentrations of Sm-PFOS (18 percent), PFOA (16 percent), and perfluorononanoic acid (17 percent).

"People who are concerned about their level of exposure to these chemicals during pregnancy or while breastfeeding may benefit from cutting back on personal care products during those times," Hall said in a statement.

One author was compensated for serving as an expert witness on behalf of plaintiffs in litigation related to PFAS-contaminated drinking water.

Abstract/Full Text