Conditional Recommendations Developed for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy

TUESDAY, Aug. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- In an American College of Chest Physicians clinical practice guideline, published online July 21 in CHEST, nine conditional recommendations are presented for the screening, testing, and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in pregnancy.Carolyn M. D'Ambrosio, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues reviewed the available literature and made evidence-based recommendations on how best to screen, diagnose, treat, and reevaluate for OSA in patients who are pregnant. Key questions were developed by an expert panel, utilizing the population, intervention, comparator, and outcome format.The authors developed nine conditional recommendations, which were based on the evidence available and with consensus of the expert panel. Screening for OSA is recommended for patients who are pregnant, either with a pregnancy-specific screening questionnaire or a standard tool. Either a home sleep test or in-laboratory polysomnogram is recommended for diagnosis for those at risk for OSA based on screening. Treatment is recommended, preferably with auto-titrating positive airway pressure, for those with an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) of 5 to 15 who have symptoms/sequelae or comorbidities, or for those with an AHI ≥15, regardless of symptoms or comorbidities. As an initial step in alleviating residual symptoms, scheduled naps may be beneficial. In some patients, reassessment of OSA is recommended in the postpartum period."All too often, symptoms during pregnancy are dismissed as frivolous or temporary, but the reality is that disordered breathing can have serious consequences both to the parent and the fetus," D'Ambrosio said in a statement. "The guideline also serves as a reminder that not everything goes away postpartum."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and health technology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter