Pregnancy

Continuation of GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use in Early Pregnancy Seems Safe

No increased risks seen for nonlive birth, abnormal fetal growth, major congenital malformations
glp1 semaglutide
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Risks
Birth Defects
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Pregnancy Complications
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